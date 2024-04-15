Wendy Shay's iPhone missing after Duayaw Nkwanta performance

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay has reported the loss of her phone following a performance in Duayaw Nkwanta, located in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

The incident occurred after Shay entertained her audience in the region with her energetic performance.



After discovering her phone was missing, Wendy Shay made a public announcement expressing her hope that the device was not stolen. She emphasized her belief that the community members were supportive and trustworthy.



In a statement directed at the Duayaw Nkwanta youth, she appealed for assistance in locating her iPhone 14PRO Max, which is distinguished by a custom Wendy Shay cover.

Wendy Shay has offered a reward to anyone who can locate and return her missing phone. She urged individuals with information about the device's whereabouts to contact her directly at 0242788306.



The singer also expressed gratitude for the support she received during her performance in Duayaw Nkwanta and remains hopeful for the safe return of her phone.