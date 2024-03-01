Western nations are not imposing LGBTQ on Ghanaians - Wanlov Da Kubolor

Wanlov Da Kubolor

Ghanaian musician, Wanlov Da Kubolor has contested the prevailing notion that Western nations are imposing the LGBTQ agenda on Ghanaians. He challenges this narrative, emphasizing the lack of merit in claims suggesting such imposition.

In an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, Wanlov Da Kubolor expressed his disagreement with the idea that Ghana's resistance and aversion to homosexuality stem from a genuine understanding of the LGBTQ community. He believes it's more about misinformation than anything else.



His comments come in the wake of the Ghanaian Parliament's passing of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the Anti-Gay Bill, on February 28, 2024.



Wanlov Da Kubolor argues that depicting LGBTQ rights as foreign interference is inaccurate. He points out that even in the United States, where same-sex marriage is legal in certain states, it remains a contentious issue in others.

"In Europe, where it's legal, there haven't been reports of violence among same-sex partners," he added, emphasizing that no country is pushing the LGBTQ agenda onto Ghana. He highlights the varying legal stances within countries like the United States to illustrate his point.



