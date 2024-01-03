What Afua Asantewaa said about Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon attempt

Chef Faila and Afua Asantewaa

The Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the sing-a-thon, Afua Asantewaa, has expressed her optimism about Chef Failatu Abdul Razak’s attempt to break the longest cooking marathon record in the world.

According to her, she has reached out to Chef Faila to extend her best wishes to her and she is confident that her cook-a-thon attempt will be successful.



Afua Asantewaa indicated that her team is in touch with Chef Faila’s camp to make arrangements for her visit to Tamale as she rests for a while after her sing-a-thon.



Speaking in an interview with Roland Walker on TV3 on Tuesday, January 2, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Afua Asantewaa believes that Chef Faila will make Ghanaians proud in her cook-a-thon attempt.



“I sent her [Chef Faila] well wishes by my social media. I don't know her in person, and I don't know if my team has been having discussions as to how we could go and support her. But of course, I have to rest for a while. So we are praying that before she ends or sets the record, we will say hello. We will pass by but if we are not able to, I know that she can.



"I mean, in this attempt, Ghanaians are ready for it and you should be ready for more. I have a lot in my DM's. People are trying so hard to visit the Guinness World Record website to see what they can do. So we'll be having a series of these attempts day in, day out. But I know she [Chef Faila] can do it. She has done it. If I was able to do it, she would equally do it,” she said.

Over in the north, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She aims to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/OGB