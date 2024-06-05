Entertainment

What Are White Spots On Nails And How To Get Rid Of Them?

NAILS.png White Spot On Nails

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: stylecraze.com

Healthy nails are soft pink with a white crescent (lunula). White spots, or leukonychia, can result from mineral deficiency, infections, medical conditions, or injury. Understanding these causes helps in treating them. Let's explore effective home remedies to address and eliminate white spots on nails.

Source: stylecraze.com