What a woman brings to the table doesn’t have to be cash — Comedian Alibaba

Popular comedian, Ali Baba

Comedian Alibaba has emphasized that the question “what do you bring to the table” shouldn’t solely revolve around money.

He advised women not to take offence when asked by their significant others about their contributions.



He said getting offended is unwarranted, emphasizing that contrary to popular beliefs, money is not the sole contribution a woman can make.



Illustrating with a friend’s experience, he highlighted how connections played a crucial role in his friend’s swift release after an arrest.



Alibaba stated qualities such as money management, respect, and understanding, asserting that for some men, these factors take precedence over love in relationships.

He advocates that prioritizing money isn’t always necessary when enumerating women’s contributions.



He said: “What you bring to the table doesn’t have to be cash. Sometimes it is Understanding, respect, and money management.”



