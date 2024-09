Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Apnews

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, unsealed after his arrest in New York.

The indictment, stemming from a months-long investigation, details allegations of abuse since 2008 and claims Combs led a criminal enterprise involving sex trafficking and coercion.

The investigation is ongoing, with more arrests possible.



