When I am old, I want to hear an MP say he went to my school – Lil Win

Lil Win School Grad Lil Win

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, is dedicated to enhancing education through his school, the Great Minds International School, and hopes his students will become future leaders.

