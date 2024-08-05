When I am old, I want to hear an MP say he went to my school – Lil Win

Lil Win

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, is dedicated to enhancing education through his school, the Great Minds International School, and hopes his students will become future leaders.

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, is dedicated to enhancing education through his school, the Great Minds International School, and hopes his students will become future leaders. Despite facing criticism and accusations, he remains committed to philanthropy and expanding his school to accommodate more students.





Read full article