Entertainment
When Someone Disses Your Mom You Can Go and Wine and Dine with Them – Fans Defend Stonebwoy After Refusing to Jam to Shatta Wale’s Songs
Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities
Fans of Stonebwoy defended him after a video showed him ignoring Shatta Wale's songs at an event.
Despite criticism for not dancing, supporters argued that Stonebwoy's response was justified, suggesting it was a reaction to past conflicts with Wale.
Some social media users criticized, while others supported his stance.
