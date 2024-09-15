Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

When Someone Disses Your Mom You Can Go and Wine and Dine with Them – Fans Defend Stonebwoy After Refusing to Jam to Shatta Wale’s Songs

Entertainment Stonebwoy Rick Ross 1.jpeg Stonebwoy

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Fans of Stonebwoy defended him after a video showed him ignoring Shatta Wale's songs at an event.

Despite criticism for not dancing, supporters argued that Stonebwoy's response was justified, suggesting it was a reaction to past conflicts with Wale.

Some social media users criticized, while others supported his stance.

Read full article

Source: Gh Celebrities