Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

When is the best age for marriage?

Traditinal Marriage .png Marriage

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In recent times with questions about the right time of marriage "In a recent interview with Bola Ray, our screen Goddess Nana Ama McBrown shared her perspective on the right time to marry. She mentioned, "I will always tell people that if I were young again, I would start thinking about marriage after 35 years. And if I were to be young man, I would think about marriage after 40 years or probably 45." This statement sparked a lot of controversy about the actual right time to get married."right to marry,

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live