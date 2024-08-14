Why A Real Man Wont Marry You

Navigating the complexities of a romantic relationship can be challenging, especially when it comes to understanding your partner's reluctance to take the next big step—marriage. If you find yourself wondering why your boyfriend isn't ready or willing to commit to marriage, you're not alone. Many couples face this situation, and the reasons can be varied and deeply personal. Here are some of the reasons why he doesn't want to have a ring on it.

1. If you are not healthy and detached from your parents and family at large. if he is not prioritized over family, be rest assured he is not yet at peace with you.



2. If he is not sure he is safe about always telling you Everything. People think men don't like to talk, but the truth is men would consistently say anything to the woman they like.

3. If he doesn't tangibly see self-growth, no matter how he motivates you. only men who cowardly get scared of intelligent women. Your cerebral strength is any man's main admiration.



4. If you are constantly giving him reasons to doubt that he is all you have. No man wants to be your main man. He wants to be your only man, and not entertain patronage of others in any way, shape, or form.



Read full article