Why I didn’t resign from the Ghana Police Service to do full-time music – Hajia Police

Hajia Police

Source: Mynewsgh

Hajia Police, a well-known police motor rider and singer, has explained why she won't leave the Ghana Police Service to pursue music full-time.

Hajia Police, a well-known police motor rider and singer, has explained why she won't leave the Ghana Police Service to pursue music full-time. In an interview, she said her police role is a divine calling from God, and she plans to continue until retirement before focusing solely on music.





Read full article