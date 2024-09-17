Entertainment

Why I didn’t resign from the Ghana Police Service to do full-time music – Hajia Police

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Hajia Police, a well-known police motor rider and singer, has explained why she won't leave the Ghana Police Service to pursue music full-time. In an interview, she said her police role is a divine calling from God, and she plans to continue until retirement before focusing solely on music.



