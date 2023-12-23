Why I ended relationship with my baby daddy 6 months after I gave birth - Ama Tundra explains

Actress Ama Tundra

Actress Ama Tundra has spoken out about the challenges she faced in her relationship, leading to a decisive breakup just six months after the birth of their daughter, who is now nine years old.

The actress emphasized the importance of understanding in a relationship, asserting that when that crucial element is missing, parting ways becomes a necessary step.



In an interview on The Delay Show broadcast on December 23, 2023, Ama, who is the only child of her mother, shared that her family's concern for her well-being played a significant role in her decision to end the relationship.



She said: “Relationship is about understanding each other. So, if that is missing, we have to split. I’m the only child of my mother so my mother doesn’t want anyone to stress me. I was not happy with him. I noticed if I continued with the relationship, it wouldn’t auger well for me. I had to put a stop to it. He was doing some things I wasn’t pleased with.”



The former student of Kumasi Polytechnic in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb revealed that she discovered she was pregnant during her second year of studies.



Recollecting the circumstances that led to her pregnancy, Ama Tundra shared that she used to frequent a route where the man, who eventually impregnated her, had set up his boutique.

“I encountered him in our local neighborhood, where he operated a boutique. Despite his business, I never made any purchases from him as he exclusively sold attire intended for men,” she said while adding, “But because I usually used that route, he saw me from afar. I don’t know how he got my number but I noticed he has sent me a message that he is a secret admirer. He later called and one thing led to the other.”



On why she left the relationship, Ama Tundra said the baby daddy was a womaniser. Also, there was no effective communication.



Meanwhile, Ama Tundra said she broke her virginity at age seventeen. She said although she was raped, she did not consent to the intercourse. Clarifying that the person who broke her virginity is not the same person she has a child with, Ama Tundra said she was unwilling to have sex but the boyfriend at the time had his way.







BB