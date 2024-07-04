Why I insured my testicles for $10 million – Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon

Source: vanguardngr

Nick Cannon, American TV host and father of 12, recently insured his testicles for $10 million, citing them as his most valuable assets.

In an interview, Cannon likened his decision to athletes insuring their legs and emphasized the importance of safeguarding his body parts.



Partnering with Dr. Squatch, he used their Ball Valuation Tool to assess and secure his assets through Momentous Insurance Brokerage.



Despite jokes about his prolific parenting, Cannon highlighted the seriousness of protecting his future.

He also promoted Dr. Squatch’s Ball Care products, encouraging others to prioritize similar safeguarding measures.



This unconventional move has sparked both curiosity and humor among fans and critics alike.



