Why You Need To Clean Up After Sex

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Dr. Akosua A.A. Addai, a medical doctor at Legon Hospital, has advised both men and women to clean up and urinate immediately after sexual intercourse to reduce the risk of contracting Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). Speaking on Joy Prime's morning show, Dr. Addai mentioned that irregular urination and neglecting to clean before and after sex are major causes of UTIs. She emphasized that proper hygiene and urination post-intercourse help lower UTI risks, and she also recommended drinking plenty of water.Read full article
