Why You Need To Clean Up After Sex

Dr. Akosua A.A. Addai, a medical doctor at Legon Hospital, has advised both men and women to clean up and urinate immediately after sexual intercourse to reduce the risk of contracting Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). Speaking on Joy Prime's morning show, Dr. Addai mentioned that irregular urination and neglecting to clean before and after sex are major causes of UTIs. She emphasized that proper hygiene and urination post-intercourse help lower UTI risks, and she also recommended drinking plenty of water.





Dr. Addai explained that the human immune system naturally harbors bacteria, and failure to maintain hygiene can increase bacterial growth, weakening the immune system and leading to infections. She highlighted that those at higher risk include individuals with poor hygiene, smokers, drinkers, and people with co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension.

For pregnant women, Dr. Addai urged husbands to assist with hygiene, as pregnancy often makes personal care challenging. Pregnant women are advised to regularly visit the hospital for checkups to detect UTIs early, ensuring proper treatment with antibiotics



