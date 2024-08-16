Lifestyle

Why You Should Always Wash Thrift ( foes) Clothes Before Wearing

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Thrift shopping can be a treasure trove of unique fashion finds, but it’s crucial to wash thrifted clothes before wearing them. Even though these items might seem clean, they have been previously worn and handled by others, which can lead to potential health risks. Here’s why giving your thrift clothes a thorough wash is essential:

