Why artists go broke - DJ Neptune

IMG 20240916 090754 DJ Neptune

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: vanguardngr

DJ Neptune criticized Nigerian artistes for failing to plan financially for their future, emphasizing the risks of excessive spending during their peak.

DJ Neptune criticized Nigerian artistes for failing to plan financially for their future, emphasizing the risks of excessive spending during their peak. On the Zero Conditions Podcast, he urged colleagues to invest wisely, noting that fame is fleeting and proper planning is crucial for long-term financial stability.



