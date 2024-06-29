Why it took Stefflon Don 10 years to release her debut album

Stefflon Don

Source: BBC

Stefflon Don, after a decade in the making, has finally released her debut album "Island 54".

The delay was intentional, allowing her to reveal her true self through vulnerable lyrics.



The album, spanning 20 tracks, explores her experiences as a woman and includes a poignant song about her mentally ill brother.

Born to a Jamaican family in Birmingham and influenced by her time in the Netherlands, Stefflon Don celebrates her cultural diversity in her music, exemplified by her collaboration on "Dilemma" with late Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala, whose likeness was used posthumously in the music video via AI technology.



