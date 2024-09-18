Why the radio industry is suddenly booming in Cape Coast – Amansan Krakye explains

Amansan Krakye

Source: Mynewsgh

Broadcast journalist Amansan Krakye, born Frank Mensah, attributes the radio industry's boom in Cape Coast and the Central Region to growing appreciation for broadcast journalism. Previously, investors feared financial loss, but increasing ad support and regional interest are driving the sector’s expansion, despite modest salaries.





