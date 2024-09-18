Entertainment

Why the radio industry is suddenly booming in Cape Coast – Amansan Krakye explains

Image 135.png Amansan Krakye

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Broadcast journalist Amansan Krakye, born Frank Mensah, attributes the radio industry's boom in Cape Coast and the Central Region to growing appreciation for broadcast journalism. Previously, investors feared financial loss, but increasing ad support and regional interest are driving the sector’s expansion, despite modest salaries.



Source: Mynewsgh