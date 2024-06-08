Entertainment

Wicked Queen J and Tommy Gunnar unite to celebrate Ghana-Denmark heritage with 'Gold Coast'

FB IMG 1717812475398 The artistes aim to showcase the power of music to bridge cultures and transcend borders.

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian-born but Denmark based musician, Wicked Queen J and Tommy Gunnar, a Danish artiste, are set to release a new single dubbed "Gold Coast".

Source: www.ghanaweb.live