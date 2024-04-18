Wicked Queen J chides Stonebwoy for excessive stage sharing

Wicked Queen J, Stonebwoy

Denmark-based Ghanaian singer, and former spouse of Natty Lee, Wicked Queen J has voiced her discontent with the exaggerated reactions surrounding Stonebwoy's appearance on stage at the Madison square garden in America alongside Davido.

Contrary to the prevailing narrative, she argued that Stonebwoy being invited to perform by Davido does not inherently elevate his status nor diminish that of other Ghanaian artists like Shatta Wale.



Wicked Queen J asserted that the applause and jubilation witnessed among Ghanaians over Stonebwoy's collaboration with Davido are misplaced.



She emphasized that merely sharing a stage with a Nigerian artist does not automatically confer superiority or extraordinary achievement.

She continued by questioning the motives behind the perceived agenda against Shatta Wale, highlighting that the credit for the event's success rightfully belongs to Davido, the main attraction filling up the auditorium.



She cautioned against overstating the significance of such collaborations, indicating that the focus should be on the originator of the platform rather than the guest performer.