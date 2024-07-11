‘Wicked, evil NPP’ – Efia Odo rebukes NAPO for ‘talking irresponsibly’

Efia Odo

Source: Classfmonline

Efia Odo reaffirmed her 2021 tweet on X, defending Kwame Nkrumah's legacy as Ghana's first President.

Efia Odo reaffirmed her 2021 tweet on X, defending Kwame Nkrumah's legacy as Ghana's first President. She highlighted Nkrumah's pivotal role in Ghana's independence and infrastructure development, contrasting it with Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh's recent praise of President Akufo-Addo, sparking controversy and political debate.





Read full article