Wife of late singer Mohbad files petition against Primeboy in ongoing investigation

Primeboy was initially released, he was later detained due to the new complaint

In the wake of singer Mohbad's untimely demise on September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances, a new twist has emerged in the ongoing investigation.

Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, has lodged a petition against Ibrahim Owodunni, popularly known as Primeboy.



Primeboy, alongside Ayobami Fisayo (Spending), had been making weekly visits to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) as part of the inquiry into Mohbad's death.



However, during a routine visit on Tuesday, Primeboy was apprehended while Spending was released.



Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin shed light on the situation, stating that Primeboy was interrogated concerning defamation of character and other allegations mentioned in Wunmi's petition.

Hundeyin clarified that although Primeboy was initially released, he was later detained due to the new complaint. There are conflicting reports regarding Primeboy's current status; while the police assert his release, a source close to Mohbad's family maintains that he remains in custody, with his lawyer seeking bail.



This development follows Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba's plea to summon more witnesses, including Primeboy, Spending, and Boluwatife Adeyemo (Darosha), in January 2024.



These individuals were purportedly present with Mohbad at the time of his demise. Mohbad's passing at the age of 27 stirred controversy due to the murky circumstances surrounding it.



The ongoing investigation involved the exhumation of his body for an autopsy in September 2023. However, as of December 2023, the police are yet to receive the autopsy report, prolonging the quest for justice and closure in this tragic saga.