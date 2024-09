Will Jennings

Source: BBC

Will Jennings, acclaimed lyricist behind hits like "My Heart Will Go On" and "Higher Love," died at 80 at his Texas home.

Will Jennings, acclaimed lyricist behind hits like "My Heart Will Go On" and "Higher Love," died at 80 at his Texas home. Over a five-decade career, Jennings wrote for stars such as Celine Dion, Eric Clapton, and B.B. King, earning multiple awards, including three Academy Awards.





Read full article