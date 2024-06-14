Entertainment

Without your help, I’ll win Grammy – Portable to Davido

IMG 20240614 110358 Davido, Portable

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: vanguardngr

The feud between Portable and Davido intensified as Portable accused Davido of giving misguided advice at a dinner, suggesting he join Empire instead of Sony Music, which Portable felt hindered his Grammy ambitions.

Davido unfollowed Portable on Instagram in response to public criticism from Portable.

Undeterred, Portable declared independence from Davido's support, asserting his determination to succeed and win a Grammy regardless.

He criticized Davido for withdrawing support once he became unbeneficial.

Portable emphasized his commitment to his career and Grammy aspirations despite the escalating social media spat.

