Wizkid’s father breaks silence on Davido feud

Chief Munir Balogun with Wizkid

Source: vanguardngr

Chief Munir Balogun, father of Afrobeats star Wizkid, has advised his son to ignore provocations from rival artist Davido’s fans. In an interview, he emphasized that such supporters seek attention for personal gain and urged Wizkid to remain focused, rising above the ongoing rivalry that captivates fans online.





