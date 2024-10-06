Entertainment

Wizkid’s father breaks silence on Davido feud

IMG 20241006 163433 Chief Munir Balogun with Wizkid

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: vanguardngr

Chief Munir Balogun, father of Afrobeats star Wizkid, has advised his son to ignore provocations from rival artist Davido’s fans. In an interview, he emphasized that such supporters seek attention for personal gain and urged Wizkid to remain focused, rising above the ongoing rivalry that captivates fans online.



Source: vanguardngr