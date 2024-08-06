Entertainment

Women who prepare Ga Kenkey would have been dead if smoking is bad – Camidoh

Camidoh Smoke Camidoh

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian musician Camidoh defended smoking, arguing it might not be as negative as portrayed and noting that traditional cooking methods also produce smoke. Despite his perspective, he faced backlash from health practitioners who emphasized smoking's serious health risks, including lung cancer and optic nerve damage.



