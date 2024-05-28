World’s rarest album to go on display in Australia

Recorded over six years, it's housed in a unique silver box, with only one CD copy.

Source: BBC

The Wu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," an incredibly rare album, will be exhibited at an Australian gallery.

Recorded over six years, it's housed in a unique silver box, with only one CD copy.



The album, exploring music's value and exclusivity, will be showcased at Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) during small listening parties.

Featuring 31 tracks and notable artists like Cher, its scarcity and legal restrictions ensure few have heard it.



Originally purchased by Martin Shkreli, it's now owned by a digital art collective, realizing the group's aim of crafting a single-copy album as fine art.



