YOLO star Odenkyem makes finals of African Monologue challenge in Uganda

Delove Augustt

Source: GNA

Fast-rising Ghanaian actor Delove Augustt, popularly known as Odenkyem, has made it into the grand finale of the African Monologue Challenge to be held in Uganda.

Odenkyem, who starred in the popular Ghanaian TV series You Only Live Once (YOLO) seasons five and six, is making great strides in his early acting career and has made the 10-man shortlist for the African Monologue Challenge, led by MK Casting.



The challenge, under the theme “Uniting Africa through its Creative Economy,” brings together some of Africa’s finest young actors and actresses to showcase their talent.



The challenge started with an initial pool of 2000+ monologue submissions. Out of the 2000 entries, there were only 50 shortlisted finalists, which included the young Ghanaian acting prodigy.



The 50 shortlisted finalists showcased their talents and skills through various monologues. and biweekly evictions, which were judged by a panel of professional filmmakers and casting directors from Africa, Europe, and America.

After several weeks of evictions, Delove Augustt made it to the finals of the competition.



The grand finale would be held in Uganda in May, and the winner gets to be cast as a lead character in a pan-African film.



Odenkyem is the only Ghanaian to make it to the top 10 and looks to his motherland proud by bringing home the crown.