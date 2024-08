Bisa Kdei

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has criticized the lack of promotion for Highlife music in Ghana, noting that foreign genres like Afrobeats and Amapiano overshadow it.

He argues that this trend impacts Ghanaian artists' international success and questions what cultural message is being presented to tourists.

Despite challenges, Kdei remains committed to advocating for Highlife.



