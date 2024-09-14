Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Yoni therapist reveals drastic weight loss linked to excessive sexual activity

IMG 20240914 103106 Ransford Afari

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Yoni massage therapist Ransford Afari shared on GhOne’s “Dealing with Sex Maniacs” that frequent sex with his former Liberian girlfriend led to noticeable weight loss.

Yoni massage therapist Ransford Afari shared on GhOne’s “Dealing with Sex Maniacs” that frequent sex with his former Liberian girlfriend led to noticeable weight loss. Afari initially believed that frequent sexual activity was beneficial but later learned about its potential negative effects, as observed by his neighbors.



Read full article

Source: Tigpost