Ama K Abrebrese

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian actress Ama K. Abebrese discussed the difficulties of acting in an interview, highlighting the emotional challenges of auditioning and the frequent rejections.

She shared that despite numerous callbacks, securing roles can be disheartening and requires a thick skin.

Abebrese remains motivated by viewing setbacks as opportunities for growth and valuing quality over quantity in her work.



