You don’t have roots in hip-life so why fight when pioneers are being recognized? – Shatta questions
Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Dancehall artist Shatta Wale criticized Stonebwoy for seeking inclusion in an article about Hip-Life pioneers, arguing that Stonebwoy had no significant role in the genre's rise.
Dancehall artist Shatta Wale criticized Stonebwoy for seeking inclusion in an article about Hip-Life pioneers, arguing that Stonebwoy had no significant role in the genre's rise. Stonebwoy contends that, as a musician from Ghana, he deserves mention alongside other recent figures like Black Sherif and King Paluta.
