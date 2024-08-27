You don’t have roots in hip-life so why fight when pioneers are being recognized? – Shatta questions

Shatta Wale and Stonebowy

Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale criticized Stonebwoy for seeking inclusion in an article about Hip-Life pioneers, arguing that Stonebwoy had no significant role in the genre's rise.

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale criticized Stonebwoy for seeking inclusion in an article about Hip-Life pioneers, arguing that Stonebwoy had no significant role in the genre's rise. Stonebwoy contends that, as a musician from Ghana, he deserves mention alongside other recent figures like Black Sherif and King Paluta.





Read full article