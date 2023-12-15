‘You dress like a waitress’ - Social media users blast Charlie Dior for wearing ‘skirt’ to an event

Fashion critic, Charlie Dior

Some netizens on social media have descended heavily on popular fashion critic, Charlie Dior, over an outfit she wore to an event that has caused a stir online.

Charlie Dior, who normally criticizes celebrities for their outfits, was spotted at GH Queens event wearing a white shirt with a black coat on top and beneath was a black short skirt.



When the video of his outfit was shared online, social media users lambasted Charlie Dior for wearing inappropriate attire to an event while he criticized others for their way of dressing.



Some netizens asserted that Charlie Dior’s apparel makes him look like a 'waitress' while others were of the view that her way of dressing does not serve as a good example to the youth hence, he should refrain from such appearance in public.



“You are dressed like the waitresses at my lounge. U can send ur CV through and I’ll give u a job. Such rubbish u wear. Next time, look at urself before u utter any criticism on someone. Mam/ sir,” one person wrote on Instagram.



Another person wrote, “So can't anybody pull that skirt down for me so we see his real gender ??? lol.”



One individual wondered why Charlie Dior’s outfits are not befitting, yet he criticizes celebrities.

“This guy who always has an opinion about what people wear yi, i still havent seen him wear anything proper.”



Another individual added,” This one will come and criticise people on what they are wearing.”







