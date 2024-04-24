You have spoken in the last few days than you sung - A Plus mocks Akwasi Boateng

Edward Akwasi Boateng

Entertainment pundit A Plus has playfully criticized gospel artist Edward Akwasi Boateng for his public disputes over unfulfilled promises, suggesting Boateng is more vocal about his grievances than his music.

A Plus, speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, remarked that Boateng's comments about unmet expectations with MOGmusic have been frequent, surpassing his music output in recent times.



Boateng had accused MOGmusic of reneging on financial support promised at a Kumasi event, a claim countered by MOGmusic who cited Boateng's absence during the award presentation.



The disagreement continues as MOGmusic asserts the support is still available once Boateng can be reached.