You need three income streams to survive in Ghana – Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has highlighted the need for three income streams to survive in Ghana, criticizing the leadership for neglecting citizens' welfare. She claims that leaders focus on maintaining power through deceit rather than addressing the country’s rising costs and challenges.





