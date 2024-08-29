Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

You need three income streams to survive in Ghana – Efia Odo

Image 48.png Efia Odo

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has highlighted the need for three income streams to survive in Ghana, criticizing the leadership for neglecting citizens' welfare.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has highlighted the need for three income streams to survive in Ghana, criticizing the leadership for neglecting citizens' welfare. She claims that leaders focus on maintaining power through deceit rather than addressing the country’s rising costs and challenges.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh