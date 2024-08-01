You're Killing Your iPhone With These 7 Charging Mistakes

Charging Phone

Old iPhones struggle to maintain battery life due to charging habits. Charging to 100% and letting the phone die often can damage the battery; instead, keep it between 30-80%. Avoid overheating by not exposing the phone to extreme temperatures, removing the case while charging, and using wireless chargers sparingly. Store backup phones half-charged in a cool place to prevent capacity loss. Always use Apple-issued chargers to avoid overcharging and potential hazards from third-party chargers.

