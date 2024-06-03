You’ve given us reason to be proud in Ghana – Mahama to Afronita and Abigail

Former president Mahama

Source: Mynewsgh

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama praised Afronita and her dance partner Abigail for their performance on Britain’s Got Talent, highlighting the talent and creativity of Ghanaian youth.

Despite finishing third, their achievement showcased national pride.

The duo competed for a £250,000 prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance bill, judged by Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli, and hosted by Ant and Dec.



Read full article