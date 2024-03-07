Entertainment

Entertainment
You will be missed - Peter Okoye mourns Mr. Ibu

118172514 153347123 929814581126685 7938572586257929319 N Peter Okoye also known as Mr. P

Thu, 7 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned musician and one-half of the P-Square music duo, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has expressed his sorrow over the demise of Nollywood icon, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu.

Mr Ibu breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in Lagos State following a prolonged battle with illness.

The 62-year-old veteran actor had been grappling with health challenges that eventually led to the amputation of both his legs due to diseased blood vessels.

In a heartfelt tweet from his X account, Peter Okoye lamented the loss, saying, “Rest well Mr Ibu. We will definitely miss you! #RIP.”



