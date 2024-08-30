Entertainment

YouTube chef found guilty of gruesome murder on Thai holiday island

Image 2024 08 29 225626069.png Daniel Sancho Bronchalo

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: The Guardian

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a Spanish chef, was sentenced to life in prison by Thailand’s Koh Samui Provincial Court on August 29, 2024, for the premeditated murder and dismemberment of Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga.

The death sentence was commuted due to Sancho's cooperation.

He also received additional sentences for related crimes and must pay $125,000 in compensation to the victim's family.

Source: The Guardian