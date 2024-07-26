YouTube to celebrate Burna Boy’s 5 years of African Giant July 26

Burna boy

Source: vanguardngr

On July 26, 2024, YouTube Music Nights will livestream an exclusive performance by Burna Boy celebrating the 5th anniversary of his acclaimed album "African Giant." The event, featuring an intimate setting, will showcase Burna Boy’s vibrant fusion of genres, and will be streamed on his YouTube channel.





