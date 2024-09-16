Your gov. couldn’t use 8 years to get rid of it! – Peeps bash Nicholas Omane Acheampong for claiming NDC started galamsey

Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Source: Gh Celebrities

Ghanaians are upset with gospel artist Nicholas Omane Acheampong for blaming the opposition NDC for the galamsey crisis, which has polluted water sources. Acheampong claims the NDC allowed foreigners to mine illegally to harm the NPP government’s reputation and suggests sabotage by disguising miners as soldiers.





