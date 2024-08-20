Entertainment

Your insults do not change the fact that NPP has done better – Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei NPP Prince David Osei

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei urged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain steadfast despite facing insults. He highlighted the party's achievements, including infrastructure developments and educational reforms, and encouraged vigorous campaigning to emphasize these accomplishments and secure a renewed mandate from the Ghanaian people.



Source: Mynewsgh