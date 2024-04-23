Yvonne Nelson calls on IMANI Ghana to organize vigil against dumsor

Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has publicly appealed to IMANI Ghana, a policy think tank, to organize a vigil protesting the ongoing power cuts, commonly known as 'dumsor', in the country.

Taking to X, the Heels and Sneakers actress expressed her frustration with the situation and called for decisive action to address it.



Nelson recalled IMANI Ghana's involvement in a previous demonstration against dumsor and urged them to mobilize once again.



The plea comes amidst continued power outages across Ghana, causing inconvenience and dissatisfaction among citizens. Nelson, along with other industry figures, led a similar protest in 2015 during the tenure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She has remained vocal about the need for a resolution to the dumsor crisis, which has resurfaced under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



