Yvonne Nelson plans dumsor vigil

Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson is set to organize a vigil protesting the return of erratic power supply, known as “dumsor,” across Ghana.

Expressing concern over the impact of power outages on the nation's progress, Nelson reached out to Imani Ghana to explore organizing the event.



She previously spearheaded the DumsorMustStop Campaign and is rallying support from public figures like Kofi Bentil, Prince David Osei, and Sarkodie to demand accountability and action from leaders.



Despite not yet receiving a response from Imani Ghana, Nelson emphasizes the non-partisan nature of the campaign, urging unity among Ghanaians to tackle the issue.



She calls on citizens, organizations, and legal professionals to join her in pushing for meaningful solutions to the current power crisis, highlighting the importance of collective effort.

Nelson stresses the need for collaboration in planning and executing the vigil, emphasizing that success depends on the involvement of lawyers, volunteers, and the wider community. She urges unity in the pursuit of a brighter future for Ghana, emphasizing the importance of making their voices heard to prioritize the needs of the people.



Meanwhile, Ghana has been grappling with intermittent power cuts for the past seven weeks, prompting calls for an official timetable from the Ministry of Energy to keep consumers informed.



Government officials, including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have assured citizens that efforts are underway to address the challenges in the energy sector, promising that the power issues will soon be resolved.