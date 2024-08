Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Source: CNN

Zoë Kravitz is promoting her directorial debut, "Blink Twice," starring Channing Tatum, her fiancé.

They met and fell in love during the project, keeping their relationship private until recently.



Kravitz clarified that her father's comments about a wedding next year are incorrect.

She also reflected on her childhood and move from her mother to her father.



"Blink Twice" releases on August 23.



