https://www.vanguardngr.com/2024/08/19-year-old-arrested-for-planning-suicide-attack-at-taylor-swift-concert/amp/

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: vanguardngr
A 19-year-old IS sympathizer was arrested in Austria for planning a suicide attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, aiming to kill many people.
Authorities also detained a 17-year-old accomplice.
The concerts, scheduled for this week, were canceled following the discovery of explosives and the threat's seriousness.
