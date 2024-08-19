Entertainment

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2024/08/19-year-old-arrested-for-planning-suicide-attack-at-taylor-swift-concert/amp/

IMG 20240808 150627 Taylor Swift

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: vanguardngr

A 19-year-old IS sympathizer was arrested in Austria for planning a suicide attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, aiming to kill many people.

Authorities also detained a 17-year-old accomplice.

The concerts, scheduled for this week, were canceled following the discovery of explosives and the threat's seriousness.

Source: vanguardngr