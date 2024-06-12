Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

simple ways to help your child to release happy hormones

Happy Children 2 Happy Kids

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As parents, one of our main goals is to ensure our children are happy and healthy. A key aspect of this is understanding how to naturally boost their mood and well-being. Happy hormones, such as serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins, play a crucial role in regulating our emotions and overall mental health. Engaging in specific activities and fostering certain habits can help our children release these happy hormones, contributing to their happiness and emotional resilience. In this guide, we'll explore simple yet effective ways to support your child's emotional well-being through everyday actions and interactions. can help our children release these happy hormones, contributing to their happiness and emotional resilience. In this guide, we'll explore simple yet effective ways to support your child's emotional well-being through everyday actions and interactions.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live