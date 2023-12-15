Abed Bandim throws Azumah blows to floor loquacious Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Dr Abed Bandim and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Loquacious Communications and Digitalisation Minister Ursula Owusu was floored on the Floor of Parliament House in Accra on Monday 11 December when Dr Abed Bandim, MP for Bunkpurugu, repeated a question he’d earlier asked in 2021.

Waving the old Order Paper of Tuesday 15 June, 2021, Dr Abed Bandim reminded Ursula Owusu asked, this time from the Order Paper of Monday 11 December, 2023, Question No. 1784: To ask the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation when Ghana will fully migrate from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)”.



Ursula Owusu’s written response which she read from the Order Paper indicated that “over 80% of the national population” are now receiving DTT. Meanwhile, two years earlier in 2021, she had submitted a response that said at least 90% of the population were receiving DTT.



And boy, was she arrogant about “80 percent includes 90 percent”?



Boxing Champion Azumah Nelson famously advised that when faced with a difficult opponent and the odds do not favour you, try and take your “own referee into the ring”. Azumah Nelson’s referee was the knock out which gave the clearest evidence that no referee nor judges could dispute.

Abed Bandim heeded this advice when he referenced and waved the 2021 Order Paper as his referee.



