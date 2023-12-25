Addressing the challenge of an uncompleted science lab at Kaleo Senior High Technical School

Current state of the science laboratory at Kaleo Senior High Technical School

Kaleo Senior High Technical School is located in the Nadowli-Kaleo District in the Upper West Region. It has the numerical strength of about one thousand, six-hundred and forty (1,640) students.

It is a Catholic school which was established in 1991. The school currently runs the following courses: General Science, Agriculture Science, Home Economics, General Arts and Technical. The state of the Science Laboratory at Kaleo Senior High Technical School (KASHTS) presents a concerning reality that demands urgent attention.



As a Science and Technical school, academic excellence cannot be attained without a properly furnished Science Laboratory. It was against this backdrop that the erstwhile John Mahama’s administration commenced the construction of a fully-fledged Science Laboratory in 2016.



The facility per my layman perspective, is 80% complete. The structure is completely built, roofed, painted and partially wired. The installation of some of the Science equipment were in progress when the then NDC government lost power in 2016.



The contractor who was at the site could not continue with the project because he has not been paid. He is being pursued for the loan that he took to execute the project. This mounts pressure on him and he threatens to relocate the equipment from the facility to a different school where he thinks he could get paid after installing them.



The headmistress, Madam Bella-Cynthia Kanmwaa, together with management of the school had made several attempts to get the contractor paid so that he could complete the project but all their efforts had proofed futile. The school management had exhausted all internal and external structures as far as this facility is concerned but there is still no hope.

The contractor remains unabated with his incessant threats to relocate the equipment to a different school. This has resulted in the raising of eyebrows and hence the need for immediate action to be taken.



Beside all the brouhaha surrounding the project, the uncompleted state of the facility, compounded by the destruction of essential equipment, has created a significant obstacle to the advancement of science education within the institution.



This does not only hinder students’ learning experiences but also casts a shadow on the school’s commitment to providing quality education. This article seeks to highlight the pressing need for action to address the incomplete state and damaged equipment in the Science Laboratory, emphasizing the potential impact on students' learning experiences and the school's academic standing. Below are evidence of some destroyed equipment.



The Science Laboratory which is supposed to be a hub of scientific exploration and practical learning, now sits in disarray, bearing witness to years of neglect. Several pieces of vital equipment lay damaged or unusable, diminishing the potential for hands-on experimentation and investigative learning.



In addition, the presence of destroyed equipment further exacerbates the challenges, rendering the limited resources unusable and impeding efforts to provide comprehensive science education.

The deplorable condition of the science laboratory directly impacts the quality of science education and the overall development of students at Kaleo Senior High Technical School. Students' engagement and interest in science subjects may dwindle due to the lack of practical exposure to hands-on experimentation.



Furthermore, the inability to conduct experiments and demonstrations limits the development of critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and scientific inquiry which are essential for their holistic development and future academic pursuits. This deficit in practical education undermines the school's ability to produce well-rounded, competent graduates in STEM fields.



Addressing the challenge of the uncompleted science laboratory requires concerted efforts from educational authorities and relevant stakeholders. A comprehensive assessment of the existing facility and a review of the damaged equipment should be undertaken to determine the scope of work needed to complete and equip the laboratory.



This article makes a clarion call on local authorities, educational bodies, and philanthropic organizations to make crucial efforts in mobilizing the necessary resources and support for the rehabilitation and completion of the science laboratory.



The successful completion and equipping of the Science Laboratory at Kaleo Senior High Technical School hold the potential to empower students and elevate the standard of science education within the institution. A well-equipped laboratory will facilitate practical learning, stimulate curiosity, and foster a deeper appreciation for scientific inquiry among the student body.

The resultant enhancement in the quality of education will better prepare students for future academic pursuits and career aspirations in science and technology-related fields.



In conclusion, the imperative to address the challenge of the uncompleted science laboratory and the presence of destroyed equipment at Kaleo Senior High Technical School represents an opportunity for transformation and advancement.



By prioritizing the completion of the laboratory and the restoration of its equipment, the school can reaffirm its commitment to providing a robust and comprehensive science education.



Through collaborative endeavours and sustained dedication to educational excellence, Kaleo Senior High Technical School has the potential to equip its students with the necessary tools and experiences to excel in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, thereby contributing to the academic and societal progression of the country and the world at large.