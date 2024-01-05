Cook-A-Thon: Faila uses Jordin Cookware donated by former First Lady Lordina Mahama

Faila dishing out food from one of the pots

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak is using Jordin cookware in her attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the longest solo cooking session.

These cookware were generously donated by former First Lady Lordina Mahama.



The donation aims to support Chef Faila in achieving her dream and bringing pride to Ghana.



Tamale North MP Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini visited Failatu at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, contributing GH¢10,000 to assist her.

In a Facebook post, Suhuyini praised Failatu's presentation skills and energy, commending her for distinguishing herself and bringing glory to the country.



"Her tenacity, the pomp, her energy, the food packaging, the camera works, the buzz in the city. Faila is a star and Ghana is a galaxy. Let us think local and act Global always," he posted.